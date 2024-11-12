iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,579.59 ($20.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,563.20 ($20.12). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,564.50 ($20.13), with a volume of 14,001 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,579.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,651.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.