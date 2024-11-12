iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.25. 1,005,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $172.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

