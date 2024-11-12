iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.51. 102,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

