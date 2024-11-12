iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.52 and a 12-month high of $242.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

