iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
