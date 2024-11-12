iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,216,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

