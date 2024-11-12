Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Trading Down 5.9 %
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 175,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 809,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.