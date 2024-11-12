Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.45 and a 1 year high of $409.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

