Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Jabil by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,476.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

