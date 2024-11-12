Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

