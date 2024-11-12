Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

