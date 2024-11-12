James Halstead plc (JHD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on December 13th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Halstead Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:JHD opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.65) on Tuesday. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.34. The company has a market cap of £859.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,048.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

