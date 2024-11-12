James Halstead plc (JHD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on December 13th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Halstead Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:JHD opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.65) on Tuesday. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.34. The company has a market cap of £859.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,048.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
About James Halstead
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than James Halstead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Oil’s Ready to Rally: 3 Stocks to Buy as the Energy Sector Heats
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Yum! Brands vs. McDonald’s: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The S&P 500 Can Gain 20% and Hit 7,400: Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.