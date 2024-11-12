Javier Ferrán Buys 352 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.24) per share, with a total value of £8,272 ($10,644.70).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 324 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £8,200.44 ($10,552.62).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($31.45) per share, with a total value of £8,285.16 ($10,661.64).

Diageo Price Performance

LON DGE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,341 ($30.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,113,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,818. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,767.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,512.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,566.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.02) to GBX 2,400 ($30.88) in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,008 ($38.71).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

