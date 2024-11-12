Javier Ferrán Buys 352 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.24) per share, with a total value of £8,272 ($10,644.70).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 324 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £8,200.44 ($10,552.62).
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($31.45) per share, with a total value of £8,285.16 ($10,661.64).
Diageo Price Performance
LON DGE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,341 ($30.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,113,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,818. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,767.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,512.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,566.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.