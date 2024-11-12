Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.