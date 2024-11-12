Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

