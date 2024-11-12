Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

