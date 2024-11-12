JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

