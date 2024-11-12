JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 184,696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

