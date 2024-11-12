JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,834. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

