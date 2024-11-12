JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

