JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000.

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,075. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

