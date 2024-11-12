Kennebec Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 535 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 226,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,188 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.09 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

