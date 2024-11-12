Kennebec Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,586 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 495,999 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,053,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

