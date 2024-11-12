Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $1.11 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

