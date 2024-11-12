Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $29,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,500,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,578,000 after buying an additional 1,437,843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 83.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Rogco LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 54.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

