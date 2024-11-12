Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

