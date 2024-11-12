Keystone Financial Services Acquires 826 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UL opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

