Keystone Financial Services Has $10.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

