Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 39,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,355. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

