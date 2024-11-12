Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 39,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,355. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
