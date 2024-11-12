Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$172.96 and last traded at C$172.55, with a volume of 4190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,373 shares of company stock valued at $843,882. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

