Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.
Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:KNX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 110,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.