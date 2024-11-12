Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 110,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

