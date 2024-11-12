Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Koppers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $774.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Koppers by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Koppers by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

