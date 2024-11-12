Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.08 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,338.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,363,383.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,338.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $1,739,101 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.