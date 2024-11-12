Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

KRYS stock opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $8,976,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 937.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

