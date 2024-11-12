Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on December 13th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LRE opened at GBX 679 ($8.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 663.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 633.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 603.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 559 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 721 ($9.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.29) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($10.05).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

