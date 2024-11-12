Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Stronger Earnings for McKesson

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $37.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $35.93. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.81 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.97 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

McKesson stock opened at $615.59 on Monday. McKesson has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $551.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

