Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 848 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

