Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 85,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DUK opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

