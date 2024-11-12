Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.52 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

