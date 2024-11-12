Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 67366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,460 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

