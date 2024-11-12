Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 67366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.
In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last 90 days.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
