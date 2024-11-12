LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

