Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$378.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.65 million.

