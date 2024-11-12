Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LINC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.74.
Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services
In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $467,597 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on LINC
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.