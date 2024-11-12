Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LINC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $467,597 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

