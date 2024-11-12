Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 38.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,475,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 29.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $456.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,368. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $395.00 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.