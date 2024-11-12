Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 2684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $168,345.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,354.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,749.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,354.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $518,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services



Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

