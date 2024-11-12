Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $674,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.