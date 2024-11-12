LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 69,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 618,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

