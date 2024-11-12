Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $127.64.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

