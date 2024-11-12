Local Bounti (LOCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.78) per share for the quarter.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $0.19. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,095.76%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Local Bounti Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.51.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
