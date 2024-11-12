Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 317,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,031. Loews has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.